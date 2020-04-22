Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 458,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 105,136 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 110,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $5,280,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

