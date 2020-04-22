PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 441.3% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

