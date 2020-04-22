Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,820 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.