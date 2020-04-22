Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

