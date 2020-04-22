Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

