Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $833.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

