Baugh & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 3.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,949,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 207,801 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.