Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Intel comprises 3.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

