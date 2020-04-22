Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 2,323 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $185,636,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

