Arbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.99.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

