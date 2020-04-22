Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 437,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

HD stock opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.