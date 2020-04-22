Baugh & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 4.2% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

