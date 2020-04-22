UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 5.7% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

