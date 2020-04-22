Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Neutral

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average of $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $231,498,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 67,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

