Bank of America Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $90.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $81.64 on Monday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

