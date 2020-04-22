Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.81.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

