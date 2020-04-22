Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Price Target at $64.09

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

CMS stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 64.1% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 96,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18,405.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

