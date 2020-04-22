Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $474,940,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,310,000 after purchasing an additional 370,877 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $672.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.69. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $696.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.21.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total transaction of $697,904.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

