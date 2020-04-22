Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.