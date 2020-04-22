Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

Shares of MA opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average of $287.45. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

