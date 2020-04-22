Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

