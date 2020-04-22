Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

