Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.