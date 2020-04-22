CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 65 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $672.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $440.72 and a 12 month high of $696.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $614.88 and its 200 day moving average is $588.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.