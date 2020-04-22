CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 65 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $672.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $440.72 and a 12 month high of $696.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $614.88 and its 200 day moving average is $588.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corning Incorporated Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC
Corning Incorporated Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC
Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc
Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc
Mastercard Inc Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA
Mastercard Inc Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA
Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc
Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc.
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc.
Caterpillar Inc. Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC
Caterpillar Inc. Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report