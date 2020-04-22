Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 34,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Visa by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

