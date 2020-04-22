Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

