Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of V opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

