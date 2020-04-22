Bender Robert & Associates Sells 1,765 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

