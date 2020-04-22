Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $301.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.