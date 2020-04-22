Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 324 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

