Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 81 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,569 shares of company stock worth $3,079,576 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

