UBS Group Downgrades Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Neutral

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $162.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.