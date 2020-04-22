Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

NYSE NOC opened at $333.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

