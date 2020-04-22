Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 770 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Linde by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde stock opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.