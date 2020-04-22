Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.