Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

