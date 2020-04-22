First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.