Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 209.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $496.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

