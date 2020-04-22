Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) PT at $77.42

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of C opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $9,311,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

