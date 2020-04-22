First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

