First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

