First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,818 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $178.91 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.