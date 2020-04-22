Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,990 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

