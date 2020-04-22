First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FMR LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,883,000 after purchasing an additional 223,583 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $174.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

