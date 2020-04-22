First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.99 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $247.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

