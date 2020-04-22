First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

