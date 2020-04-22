First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.