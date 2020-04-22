Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

