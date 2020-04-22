Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

