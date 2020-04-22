Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 97.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 14.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,714,000 after acquiring an additional 118,989 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

